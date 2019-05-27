Bongani Mtolo fixes a water pipe that burst on Satarday night in KwaMashu G-section, flooding Norah Zulu’s house and damaging her possessions. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A family of 13 was left with no place to sleep after a mains water pipe burst and water flooded their house on Saturday night in KwaMashu G section. The family is concerned that since last year the pipe has burst three times.

The house was flooded, leaving the family’s belongings damaged, including household items such as the fridge, couches and beds.

Nora Zulu said they had had no place to sleep, and spent Saturday night trying to get as much water as possible out the house.

Describing the family’s ordeal, Zulu said they were sleeping when they were woken by the sound of flowing water.

“We went to check and noticed that the water was already inside. The water was above our knees, and we didn’t know what to do,” said Zulu.

She said they tried to salvage whatever they could, and contacted the municipality.

Bongani Mtolo fixes a water pipe that burst on Satarday night in KwaMashu G-section, flooding Norah Zulu’s house and damaging her possessions. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

However, they were told that the plumber was not available.

“The municipality only came in the morning (Sunday) to fix the pipe, and by that time the damage had already been done,” she said.

“The pipes are old. Instead of removing them and putting in new ones, they keep on fixing the same old pipes. After this pipe burst last year January, the house started cracking due to water damage,” Zulu said.

“The furniture got damaged, the wall unit and kitchen cupboard are falling apart.”

After damage last year, the family wrote to the municipality’s insurance department for help.

However, the municipality rejected the claim, saying: “We wish we could help, regrettably, we could not find any reason to justify compensating you in this regard.”

Zulu said that in the previous incident, school uniforms, school textbooks and birth certificates had been washed away, and electronic appliances were left permanently damaged.

“The pipe is the municipality’s property, and if such property belonging to the municipality causes damage to our property, the municipality has to be accountable,” said Zulu.

Ward councillor Nhlanhla Shezi said they were aware of the ageing water infrastructure, and added that it was being replaced.

“We just got disturbed by the water workers after they were on strike.

“We are going to remove the old pipes and put new ones on the other side of the road so that if something happens, the water doesn’t go into the houses,” said Shezi.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality would conduct an ­investigation, and that the findings would determine their next course of action.

THE MERCURY