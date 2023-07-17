City to meet with community following violent confrontation between waste pickers, security guards at Buffelsdraai Landfill site

Durban - eThekwini Municipality said a government delegation will hold a mass community meeting on Wednesday north of Durban to find a solution to the challenges at the Buffelsdraai Landfill site there after a shooting incident last week. The Mercury reported last week that the site was closed to the public after a group of waste pickers were shot at by security on Wednesday leaving one dead and 17 injured.

The City said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda met on Monday with community leaders from Verulam to seek resolutions to the challenges facing the Buffelsdraai Landfill site.

Participants in the meeting included deputy mayor Zandile Myeni; chairperson of the Governance and Human Capital Committee, Nkosenhle Madlala; ward councillors, the local Induna Yesizwe samaQadi, Marco Msomi; and representatives from the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and from the local iNkosi. Leadership from Cleansing and Solid Waste, metro police and labour representatives were also part of the meeting. “[The meeting] follows a violent confrontation at the site between waste pickers and security guards last week, which led to the death of one person and several injuries, including those of security guards,” said the City in a statement.

According to the City, there have been unconfirmed reports of more deaths and missing people. “The site remains closed following looting and torching last week, which left staff traumatised and fearing for their lives.” The City said a joint decision was taken by all the parties in attendance to hold a mass community meeting on Wednesday, July 19, to find a lasting and amicable solution to the challenges.

The community meeting will be held at 9am at the Buffelsdraai Sportsfield. The municipality said that while the landfill site remains closed, customers are advised to use the Illovo Landfill Site to dispose of general waste. The Illovo landfill site is at D982, Illovo Farm.