Durban - eThekwini Municipality has come under fire after it emerged it had irregularly spent millions of rand on contracts to collect refuse in uMlazi township, south of Durban. An executive committee meeting heard yesterday that the council had spent about R3million.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi demanded to know how the irregular expenditure was incurred.

uMlazi has faced numerous waste removal challenges over the past few years and rubbish has not been collected in the township for the past few weeks after contractors again went on strike, claiming they had not received their wages.

But eThekwini denied that the latest protest was about unpaid wages and said the matter was between the contractor and the workers.

The problems prompted the council this week to announce that the waste removal service in uMlazi would be in-sourced, and it would not renew any of the contracts from July 1.

Nkosi said it was difficult to understand how the irregular expenditure was incurred as there had been no service delivery in the township.

He said that two weeks ago he wrote to Premier Sihle Zikalala to ask that he investigate the problems with Durban Solid Waste, not just in uMlazi.

“We are seeing in this report that the council spent about R3million irregularly in uMlazi. I would like to know what the money was spent on,” said Nkosi. “It is not acceptable.”

Deputy city manager for finance Krish Kumar said the matter was sub judice. Regarding payments, he said the city would check whether services had been rendered and, if not, no payments would be made.

City officials also had to explain why four companies that have been criminally charged for corruption had been given more work.

“All four companies are closely linked to mayor Zandile Gumede, with allegations that Gumede and her allies hand-picked their chosen contractors in contravention of local government, supply chain and constitutional law,” said DA councillor Nicole Graham.

The four companies that have had their contract periods extended are: Ilanga Lamahlase Projects (Pty) Ltd, El Shaddai Holding Group cc, Omphile Thabani Projects and Uzuzinikela Trading 31 cc. The companies are owned by Hlenga Sibisi, Craig Ponnan, Bongani Dlomo and Sithulele Mkhize.

The companies’ owners are implicated in an allegedly dodgy R208m DSW contract.

ANC councillors and city officials said they only became aware of the corruption allegations after the contracts had been extended in March.

