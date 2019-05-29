Rubbish scattered all over the road at The market near Warwick avenue Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO

Durban - In an unprecedented move, eThekwini Municipality has waived the “no work, no pay” principle for striking workers who brought the city to its knees for two weeks last month. A report on the recent strike by workers from eThekwini’s Water, Sanitation and Electricity departments was presented to the executive committee yesterday.

According to the report, in terms of the settlement agreement concluded with the workers at the Bargaining Council, the “no work, no pay” principle was waived on condition that the workers return to work on May9, which they did.

The agreement stated that this waiver would not set a precedent on how the city would deal with the matter in future strikes.

Opposition parties said the report lacked any accountability or consequences for workers, who had damaged city infrastructure, and for those responsible for the salary dispute that led to the strike.

Municipal employees downed tools last month in protest against the upgrading of salaries for 55 Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans.

The strike led to refuse collection being halted and disruptions to the water supply in some areas.

The municipality said the dispute had been discussed at the Bargaining Council with the SA Municipal Workers Union, Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union and the municipality, and was resolved amicably.

Nicole Graham from the DA said: “This is not an administrative issue, we all know it is politics. So now we are going to give more municipal money because of bad politics?”

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said the report was “too general”, and questioned the mayor on what she had done for the citizens who were affected by the strike.

“You, madam mayor, are the number one citizen of this municipality. Many people were left without water and electricity for two weeks because of this strike. There are certain politicians who influenced the decision to hire these people, and there are certain officials who implemented it. We want them suspended, and we want to know what will happen to the employees who trashed the city,” Nkosi said.

Graham agreed that the upgrading of the MK vets should be probed.

“There is no way on God’s green Earth that all these people, who happen to be MK vets, are qualified for the job. The municipality, in its own admission in this very same report, said that it amended the organogram to provide for the creation of 55 supernumerary posts of Water Service Officer.

“There is political pressure that resulted in these posts being created. There is no accountability for who created this mess, and now you bring this flimsy report and tell us everything is fine,” Graham said.

EThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said she concurred with the opposition parties and called for a more detailed report on the issue.

She said she wanted the truth to be made public.

“We need that report, and I need to clear my name. Let heads roll for whoever had a hand in bringing this city to its knees. It can’t be that this city has become a banana republic,” she said.

THE MERCURY