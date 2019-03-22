The city’s water distribution systems are under strain from constant load shedding, leading to disrupted and inconstant water supply in parts of the city. Ross Jansen African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The city’s water distribution systems are under strain from constant load shedding, leading to disrupted and inconstant water supply in parts of the city. This is according to the eThekwini Municipality as it urged residents already battling blackouts to use water sparingly over the remainder of the school holidays.

The city expected an influx of holidaymakers to descend on the city.

Mandla Nsele, eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, said to pump water to its reservoirs that feed residents, the city needed an unlimited supply of power.

“Following the power outages all over the country, the city is beginning to find it an uphill battle to supply water normally to all its residents,” Nsele said.

He said there were already some areas experiencing water shortages.

“To all affected areas, the city is now delivering water with its water tankers, and many more have been put on standby,” said Nsele.

Shami Harichunder, spokesperson for Umgeni Water, said as a result of load shedding they were unable to pump water for four hours a day on average, which was affecting the supply of clean water to certain areas.

“Electricity is needed to extract raw water from Midmar Dam, which is then pumped to the Midmar Water Treatment Plant where it is treated before clean drinking water is sent to Howick,” Harichunder said.

He said Howick had a gravity fed water system, and water was pumped to Howick for further distribution.

“From Howick West the water is distributed to Hilton and then to Vulindlela before it is pumped to Mpophomeni.”

Harichunder said people living in these areas were affected, as well as many people in Pietermaritzburg.

“People need to look carefully at the load shedding schedule and use water sparingly,” he said.

He said although Durban used a gravity fed system to distribute water, people needed to conserve water.

“In Durban the public need to know and understand that load shedding still impacts the treatment of water,” he said.

Umgeni Water is appealing to the public to reduce water consumption by 15%.

“We would rather save water now before we reach a situation where there are extreme water shortages,” said Harichunder.

City manager Sipho Nzuza said the city would do everything it could to ensure that every resident had access to clean drinking water in these “turbulent” times.

“I would like to assure the public that we shall do everything in our power, in the event of major water interruption, to deliver water with our water tankers,” he said.

He said it was concerning that some residents were already “bearing the brunt of this situation” which was beyond the city’s control.

“We can mitigate the negative impact of power outages if residents heed our call to conserve water,” said Nzuza.

He asked the public to report burst pipes immediately as there were instances where water pipes could burst due to the inconsistent supply of electricity.

“The eThekwini Municipality sincerely apologises to all residents for the inconvenience this state of affairs may have caused, and is likely to cause, to residents,” said Nsele.

THE MERCURY