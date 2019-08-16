Durban - THE state of cemeteries in the eThekwini Municipality has come under the spotlight, with the city embarking on an aggressive clean-up campaign. The operation includes the pruning of trees, removal of rubble and mending or replacing of broken fences.

The Mercury visited the Chesterville Cemetery, west of Durban, this week, where municipal workers were seen pruning trees and clearing weeds around graves.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said cemeteries in the city were due for major upgrades. He also said a new cremator would be installed at Mobeni Heights Crematorium.

“The new cremator with an estimated value of R3.5million is currently being manufactured in the US. The contract was awarded in an effort to replace the crematorium’s dysfunctional cremator,” added Mayisela.

Development manager for eThekwini’s Cemeteries and Crematoria Division Linda Ntuli said the cremator was being manufactured in the US as the department required certain specifications.

He said the cremator would take 18 weeks to be manufactured, eight weeks to ship from the US and a further two weeks to install and commission.

The cremator was expected to be ready by February next year.

Deputy head of the city’s Parks, Leisure and Cemeteries Unit, Sibusiso Mkhwanazi, said the department had intensified its clean-up and maintenance operations at cemeteries.

He said staff had carried out maintenance and removed litter strewn around by mourners during funerals.

EThekwini head of Parks, Recreation and Culture Thembinkosi Ngcobo said the department wanted the Chesterville cemetery to be viewed as an “open museum”, as there were well-known people buried there.

The Mercury