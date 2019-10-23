City's opposition parties accused of peddling 'fake news' to the media









Mxolisi Kaunda and deputy mayor Belinda Scott said they were particularly dismayed reading the DA’s and IFP’s comments in the media around an issue that had been discussed in confidence. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A heated debate erupted at an eThekwini Municipality executive committee meeting yesterday, when opposition parties were accused of peddling incorrect information to the media. Councillors got hot under the collar when mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and deputy mayor Belinda Scott said they were particularly dismayed reading the DA’s and IFP’s comments in the media around an issue that had been discussed in confidence. The debate stemmed from a report in The Mercury where Kaunda raised the issue of the reporting on items discussed by Exco before they were decided upon by the city’s full council. In an Exco meeting last month, the media had been asked to leave the room, while Kaunda raised the issue. Suggestions were made that perhaps journalists should be excluded from Exco discussions, with the mayor and council speaker briefing the media on resolutions, after every meeting.

“We want to work with all the parties here, but this is such a slap. Does it mean that we are not able to discuss matters alone, in confidence, with each other?” Scott said.

The DA’s Nicole Graham retorted: “This is not high school and you are not the school principal.”

Kaunda intervened: “The issue was discussed in-committee and it was only about how we can control some issues, which are still being discussed but end up in the public. We are not going to ban the media, that’s not what we were discussing,” he said.

He warned the opposition to “watch your behaviour” as they “may not be sitting in the next meeting”.

“This is the only metro on the collective executive system and that is because the ANC in KZN chose it to be this way,” Kaunda said.

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi described the mayor’s comment as intimidation, and urged him to withdraw it.

