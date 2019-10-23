Councillors got hot under the collar when mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and deputy mayor Belinda Scott said they were particularly dismayed reading the DA’s and IFP’s comments in the media around an issue that had been discussed in confidence.
The debate stemmed from a report in The Mercury where Kaunda raised the issue of the reporting on items discussed by Exco before they were decided upon by the city’s full council.
In an Exco meeting last month, the media had been asked to leave the room, while Kaunda raised the issue.
Suggestions were made that perhaps journalists should be excluded from Exco discussions, with the mayor and council speaker briefing the media on resolutions, after every meeting.