DURBAN - Social activists are hopeful eThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede’s launch of the ambitious Inner-City Regeneration and Community Safety Forum will address the issue of homeless people in and around the CBD. The launch, which is set to take place at the city hall today, is a joint venture with the Department of Community Safety and Liaison and will look at a holistic approach to address the current challenges relating to safety and security.

The project aims to move the city closer towards its vision of being the most liveable and caring city by 2030, as well as to transform the inner city into a place where residents can live, invest, work and play, the city said.

However, the bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Natal, Rubin Phillip, has expressed concern that the city is being selective about which residents actually count. He said the policy on safety and security not only ignored the plight of the homeless, but also ran the risk of undermining their safety and security.

“The municipality’s clean-up campaigns target the homeless as if they were litter to be swept away, ignoring the fact that they have a right to live in safety like other residents. And the homeless, like other residents, would benefit from a cleaner and safer city.” Phillip said that instead of seeing the homeless as the root cause of crime and grime, he believed they could be the solution to the problem.

Retired judge Chris Nicholson said the municipality had further marginalised a group of people who were already marginalised.

“Many municipal officials behave with a callous indifference, believing that voters will turn a blind eye to such human rights violations. Recent actions by the municipality on Margaret Mncadi Avenue, Cathedral Road and at Dalton Beer Hall show that, despite sweet words about being a caring city, eThekwini’s policing is anything but caring,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas said it was a disgrace that there was no funding for basic shelters.

De Haas said it was a matter of prioritising municipal budgets to benefit people, not politicians and tenderpreneurs.

Weighing in on the matter, Professor Paulus Zulu cited a recent precedent-setting Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in favour of the rights of homeless people living in Gauteng.

In the case earlier this month, the court ruled the Joburg metro police acted disrespectfully when they destroyed the belongings of 27 homeless people in 2017.

The court ordered that the City of Johannesburg pay each of the homeless people whose possessions had been destroyed R1500 in compensation.

Zulu said he hoped the city would remember that in the Constitution, the forces of law and security were to be respected in the promotion of justice, and were not an excuse for inflicting injustice. He said concerned civic leaders would welcome an opportunity to engage Gumede on strategies for the safety and security of all residents.

“It is her stated desire to ‘reclaim the heart and soul of our beautiful inner city’. We believe that this can be done in a way that is not heartless and in which we do not sell our souls,” he said.

Mayoral spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede said the mayor’s agenda included the protection of homeless people living in the city.

He said the mayor would also introduce the 110 ward security forums and would speak on the city’s safety plan.

