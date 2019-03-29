Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has a plan to deal with the displacement of the homeless people who were recently moved from living under the M4 bridge.



According to spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, t he municipality is tasked with a responsibility to deliver services to all in a sustainable manner.





"Being a developmental local government, the municipality has identified the need to address the issue of homelessness and related social ills within a context of multi-sectoral approach. This process allows the Municipality to engage all relevant stakeholders in pursuit of developing an integrated programme. This includes the engagement of homeless people to be part of the development of the relevant solution to their plight. The municipality did a

study and post the study key actions including the following were taken - Development of the Social Development Strategy, Development of drop-on centres

and the Implementation of the 7 pillars of Qalakabusha Programme," he said.





According to Mayisela, th e municipality recently hosted the stakeholder sessions on homelessness with an aim to mobilise all stakeholders to work together through an all-of-society approach to address homelessness in line with the vision of the Municipality of being a caring and liveable city by 2030.

He said t he municipality, working together with other spheres of government and non-state actors, is implementing different programmes to address the plight of homeless within the municipality. These programmes and projects are a derived from the Municipality’s vision of being a caring and liveable city 2030.





"While these programmes are a good start; it is clear that they have not been able to reduce the number of people who find themselves living within business districts, under the highways and sleeping in public spaces. In fact, since the last study on homelessness, 2016, the municipality has observed an increase in the number of people who live in public spaces. The study indicated that there were about 4000 homeless people living in Durban Central Business District. It appears as if that number has increased a lot since the study; however, this would be verified through profiling of homeless people," he said.





Mayisela said w hile this presents a real challenge of urbanisation, it allows the Municipality to consider, develop and implement various programmes at short-medium-long term with active involvement of organised civil society, organised business, academia and ordinary citizens.





"This necessitates the establishment of suitable platforms that abides by law and allows all sectors to contribute resources and be involve programmatic delivery of collectively owned solutions," he said.





The current programme that is implemented by the Municipality dubbed, Qalakabusha is focussing on the following:

Profiling of Homeless people – Knowing who is out there, what are the reasons for

being homeless and what kind of support is required.

Psycho-social Support - The profiled homeless people are then supported in terms of

their own needs. Some are referred for drug/substance abuse treatment. Counselling is

sort and other are re-united with their families.

Skills audit - The municipality is undertaking skills audit to determine the

following:

Individuals existing skills and knowledge important for work

Future skills important for career

Level of education

Future development – identification of training needs

Documentation – Some homeless people are supported to get identity documents which are necessary for accessing existing social programmes.

Re-unification – Some profiled homeless people have requested support to be reunited with their families. The process is undertaken with social worker support until a person is united with family or relatives.

Shelter – Since the municipality has no own shelter, negotiation with reputable shelters for temporary relief especially for elderly, sick and children is undertaken on needs basis

Drop-in-Centre – The Municipality has started this centre which is operated by an NGO to provide some services to homeless people. The municipality is in the process of improving the Centre to be fit for purpose and cater for a multi services that are required for homeless people.

"The mentioned programmes as undertaken by the municipality have its own challenges," Mayisela said.





He said t he m unicipality is also working together with some non-for-profit organisations trying to address homelessness.





"With an aim to accelerate a coordinated approach, the municipality has established a Multi-Sectoral Task Team consisting of members from organised civil

society, academia, business and government to look at what could be done to collective address homelessness," he said.





The task Team has established the following working groups:

Shelters and accommodation

Drugs and substance abuse

Finance

Social Services

Skills Development

Unification and Integration

Mayisela said th e Task Team has hosted stakeholder workshops to get input from different stakeholders on what need to be done to improve the programmes targeting homeless people.





"The Task Team has also benefited from other programmes implemented by municipality and partners such as Shape Durban which included the programmes around the marginalised and vulnerable members of the community. The Tasked Team has identified and prioritise actions to address homelessness," he said.





The prioritisation was informed by immediate needs of the homeless and to some degree by the following framework:

Establishment of special purpose vehicle – To mobilise state and no-state resources to support ending homelessness within the Municipality. Through this mechanism, resources could mobilised and governed by an independent structure following relevant provisions of law. This will be subjected to municipal process for consideration and legitimisation.

Improving local systems – Document all programmes targeting homeless people and communicate that to homeless people. This will allow homeless people to know what support to get and where. This will also include accelerated profiling of homeless people and through such engagements, the homeless would know their rights and support available to them. The record of how many among the homeless people have access to services and where they need to go, would need to be kept to monitor if homeless people are able to access social services. Learning and sharing ideas – The need to capacitate security and police officers on how to deal with homeless people have been identified. The arrangements are being made to host sessions with security and police officers on the right-based approaches within security and police service. This will include eThekwini Metro Police. The workshop with the owners of private shelters is being planned for March. This is aimed at developing some agreements on the acceptable standards for shelters and linked to that will be the options for incentives and enforcement.

Shelter – It is clear that government owned shelter is required. The municipality is currently looking at its own buildings working together with provincial government. Some options are being considered and will be presented to Council for approval during March.

Safe Storage – Homeless people have indicated that the storage for their goods is required as a matter of urgency. This is considered and possible locations will be identified where lockable metal cubicles could be provided for homeless people. One of the places considered is the existing Drop-in-Centre.

Involving Community and Homeless people solution – There is a great need to get ordinary citizens of the municipality to voluntarily join the ending homeless programmes. The homeless people are part of the development of the solution, therefore continuous engagement with them is paramount.

Mayisela said t he programme to address homelessness is championed by the Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer who also serves as the Chair of Security and Emergency Council Committee.





"She provides political oversight and guidance to Municipal Units who coordinate actions around this matter," Mayisela said.



