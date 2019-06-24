Picture eThekwini Municipality.

Durban - A showdown is looming between contractors and the eThekwini Municipality following the city’s decision to take over the troubled refuse removal service in uMlazi. The city announced yesterday that it would be insourcing this service from next month, citing the ongoing problems with the service as its reason.

The move has been condemned in some political circles in which it has been described as an attempt to reverse suspended Durban mayor Zandile Gumede’s vision of radical economic transformation.

The city has been at loggerheads with contractors working in uMlazi, resulting in the dumping of rubbish all over the township.

The decision could spark a political backlash, with some councillors already complaining that it did not follow normal council processes.

About 500 workers, who are responsible for collecting refuse in uMlazi, could also find themselves unemployed. There are about 125 contractors employed through the main contractor, with each employing four people.

The Mercury understands that only the function is going to be insourced and the city is still to decide how it will handle the issue of workers who are currently attached to the service. City manager Sipho Nzuza said that in his quest to ensure uninterrupted waste removal in uMlazi, he had taken a decision to do away with private contractors.

“The city is now exhausting all internal processes to insource the service. This after waste collection in the township has been plagued by numerous challenges to the detriment of residents. The people of uMlazi deserve better.”

He said the matter was expected to be brought before the city’s executive committee (exco) tomorrow and he believed it would get the nod.

“With effect from July 1, there will be no private contractor collecting waste in uMlazi. The city sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by the conduct of contractors,” he said.

One of the contractors said: “It’s bad for the contractors but good for workers because you can’t be permanently employed while working under a contractor.”

The contractor said the decision would not be easy to implement as “there are many contractors, some are community based and belong to federations like (Delangokubona”).

Nathi Mnyandu of Delangokubona Business Forum said it found the decision unacceptable and that it was an attempt to cover up corruption by punishing the innocent.

“This is just another way for (council officials) to steal money. We are seeing them being arrested and publicly shamed for theft. We have been saying they are stealing.”

An eThekwini councillor, who asked not to be named, urged the municipality to employ the workers permanently, saying this move would ensure that rubbish collection would no longer be disrupted in uMlazi.

However, he questioned Nzuza’s decision, saying that by terminating the contract, the municipal manager acted without a mandate.

“Where did he get the mandate, because councillors were not informed and the matter never went to exco or council for approval? He is obviously acting alone in the absence of mayor Zandile Gumede,” he said.

Uncollected refuse has been piling up in streets in uMlazi for the past few weeks to the ire of residents and businesses owners.

The Mercury