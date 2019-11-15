City’s R500m loan bid sparks outcry









Last week the municipality placed a newspaper ad asking financial institutions to loan it R500 million to invest in capital projects. Picture: Pixabay Durban - eThekwini Municipality’s decision to ask lending institutions for a loan of half a billion rand has been criticised by opposition parties. Last week the municipality placed a newspaper ad asking financial institutions to loan it R500 million to invest in capital projects. The ad, signed by city manager Sipho Nzuza, said: “Financial institutions are hereby invited to submit proposals for a R500m long-term loan to fund eThekwini’s capital programme.” Opposition parties said the decision to borrow more money was likely to lead to a rates hike. EThekwini has a budget of about R50bn, and has already borrowed about R2.7bn in the past three financial years.

“We objected to this money being borrowed on the ground that there are no visible projects that are happening in eThekwini that we can see,” said IFP caucus leader Mdu Nkosi.

“We are already owing billions in these kinds of loans. This brings a real risk that the rates could be increased because that’s how we service the interest on these loans. We were told that our debt is within acceptable levels, but we should rather focus on collecting the money we are owed.”

Nkosi said they were concerned that the “cash on hand” reserves had fallen below the recommended 90 days.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said her party had voted against the proposal. “We are increasingly worried. While the city’s credit outlook is still stable, our key issue as the party is that the municipality is not recovering enough of its debts.

“We are getting into a situation where we are borrowing too much and recovering too little. We think the municipality’s finances are becoming increasingly unsustainable because the rates base is not growing at any great rate and the city’s economy is stagnant.

“We have R13bn owed to the municipality by various entities and to be writing off debt that we believe could be recovered, like the Tansnat debt, and debt of SOEs and other government departments, is really concerning.”

Municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the city was borrowing at an acceptable level and much lower than the guidelines laid down by the National Treasury. He said borrowing was used to fund capital projects.

“The municipality funds its capital projects using three sources of funds: grants, internally generated reserves and borrowings. Therefore, the municipality does use its own funds, in combination with other sources of funds for capital projects.

“The municipality borrowed R2.7bn over the past three financial years. It should be noted that the net debt after provision for bad debt is approximately R6bn,” he said.

Nsele said there were no concerns about the city reserves as the National Treasury’s norm for cash on hand ranged between 30 and 90 days and eThekwini had 60 days cash on hand.

Former eThekwini city manager Mike Sutcliffe said borrowing was not a problem and the history of eThekwini was that they were able to pay their debts, and keep borrowing levels low.

Speaking on the issue of cash reserves, he said: “When cash goes below 50 days, that is when one needs to start worrying.”

The Mercury