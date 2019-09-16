Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said his department identified 20 public service employees who may have conducted business with the state in contravention of Section 8 of the Public Administration Management Act. Picture: SIBONELO NGCOBO, PSN, INLSA

Durban - Twenty civil servants are in hot water after the Public Service and Administration Department referred them to law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution. This is after it emerged they were in violation of the law for doing business with the state.

The move has been welcomed by opposition parties and anti-corruption organisations that described it as a sign the government was serious about fighting corruption.

However, they also questioned why only 20 employees would be prosecuted when “thousands of people are doing business with the state”.

In August 2016, the government barred civil servants from trading with government and gave the officials until February 2017, to relinquish directorship posts in companies.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said his department identified 20 public service employees who may have conducted business with the state in contravention of Section 8 of the Public Administration Management Act.

“The list with 20 names was handed to the SAPS on June 24, 2019, to conduct investigations and, based on their findings, to request the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute those in contravention of Section 8 of the Public Administration Management Act.”

Mchunu said the barring of civil servants from doing business with the state only came into effect in April this year.

“The list submitted to the police and NPA only contains employees who are in contravention of the Public Administration Management Act since April 1, 2019.”

The minister said his department identified the officials based on information obtained from the central supplier database as provided by National Treasury.

Mchunu said his department had increased awareness on the detection of civil servants conducting business with the state by hosting an annual national ethics officers forum.

Dr Leon Schreiber, DA spokesperson for public service and administration said the fact that the department had identified only 20 employees for doing business with the state meant that the department was failing in its duty to address the problem.

“The National Treasury has identified about 2700 civil servants that are doing business with the state.

“There are thousands of people doing business with the state, and of course this does extensive damage in terms of undermining the fight against corruption when there are people working with insider knowledge.”

He said one of the concerns was that this law had been in existence since 2014, but it had taken five years for it to be implemented.

Advocate Paul Hoffman of Accountability Now said the department should be congratulated for making an example of some of those that were doing business with the state.

He said the move by the department could be a deterrent because it would show that breaking the law with impunity was no longer the order of the day.

Hoffman said civil servants knew it was illegal to do business with the state, as it constituted a conflict of interest, which often resulted in irregular expenditure by the state.

Public Service and Administration spokesperson Vukani Mbhele said the department made it clear that no public servant was allowed to do business with the state.

When asked why only 20 government employees were identified when the number was much higher, the department’s director of communications, Dumisani Nkwamba, said the department could only respond comprehensively to the matter today, as it needed to consult with their legal department on some facts.

Wayne Duvenage, of the Organisation Undoing Taxi Abuse said: “There are still many more that are doing business with the state and hopefully this (move) will be a deterrent.”

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party welcomed the move, although 20 was a drop in the ocean.

