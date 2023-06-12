Civil society groups want gas moratorium maintained, say no to seismic testing

Durban - A joint statement issued by various civil society organisations, including groundWork and Right2Know, have called on Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe not to allow seismic testing and to no longer continue to mine the country’s oceans for oil or gas. The statement was in response to statements made last month when Mantashe, delivering the keynote address at the Enlit Africa conference in Cape Town, said that the current moratorium on the development of the country’s shale gas resources would be lifted and any subsequent court challenges would be met.

Mantashe said the country would go ahead with the development of its oil and gas resources, despite court challenges, as the country needed oil and gas. Mantashe also said there was a need to update the country’s Integrated Resources Plan 2019. The statement by civil society was issued after a two-day meeting between ”people from communities directly impacted by land, coastal and ocean mining”. “We have listened to each other carefully, and together we have written this joint statement. It is frustrating for us that this statement is required at a time that many scientists, governments and communities have stood up and said no to oil and gas because it destroys our people and our planet.”

The group said they had stood against fossil fuel mining on the land for many years. “We are now coming together with fishers, traditional healers and communities along the coastline to stand against oil and gas in the oceans, coastal and offshore. We say no to oil and gas because we have seen the devastating history of extractive industries on our land and our people. “We say no to oil and gas because we must protect our species and ecosystems, community livelihoods, food security and spiritual connections with nature that are fundamental to our belief systems,” the statement read.

The groups called on the national government to place a moratorium on all new oil and gas developments. “We can no longer accept profit over people. We are standing together now to ensure that we find solutions to our economic, climate and energy crisis in ways that commit to a dignified and just transition away from burning fossil fuels, and towards participatory energy planning for sustainable futures. Engage us, empower us, and respect our livelihoods.” In December last year under-threat small-scale fishers wrote to Creecy and Mantashe saying they wanted both ministers to take responsibility to protect the oceans, coasts and fish.