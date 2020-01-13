Clairwood Hospital execution-style murder sparks concern









Gun point. (File Photo: IANS) Durban - Concerns have been raised about the safety of patients and staff at government hospitals after an execution-style shooting at Clairwood Hospital. The incident, which took place in front of other patients and hospital staff, has shocked the hospital management and the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department. KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said that on Friday night two armed men entered the Clairwood Hospital and shot dead a 47-year-old patient. The patient was shot once in the head and the men fled in their getaway vehicle, which was parked outside the hospital. It is alleged that the gunmen threatened the hospital’s security guards when they tried to close the gates to prevent them from fleeing.

The victim had been transferred from King Edward Hospital to Clairwood Hospital after he was shot before Christmas.

Gwala confirmed that a case of murder had been opened at Montclair SAPS and that investigations were continuing.

“Of particular concern in this latest case is that the gunmen drove on to the Clairwood Hospital property, seemingly without any security checks,” said DA spokesperson on health, Dr Rishigen Viranna.

He said this raised serious concerns regarding the training that hospital security guards received.

Viranna said they would be calling on the health MEC to fast-track the overhaul of hospital and clinic security measures, including improved training for security personnel, better visitor entry and security checks, CCTV cameras and evacuation procedures.

The IFP’s spokesperson on health, Ncamisile Nkwanyana, said hospitals and clinics were supposed to be safe environments for patients, health care workers as well as the general public.

The spokesperson for the medical advocacy group Meran, Mary de Haas, said all patients and staff were at risk.

“There have been more cases of staff also being targeted in their working environment,” she said.

KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, sent her condolences to the family of the deceased.

“We are obviously shocked. This shows a flagrant disregard for the law, and a display of the ruthlessness of the criminal element in our society,” she said.

“It means that our system is not as effective as we would have liked to think. We will have to urgently re-look at our security protocols and make improvements within our limited financial means,” she said.

She said counselling would be provided to traumatised staff and patients.

The Mercury