Clairwood Hospital's undergoes upgrade to help in the fight against Covid-19
Durban - In a bid to assist with the treatment and care of Covid-19 patients, Clairwood Hospital has transformed their general wards into Intensive Care Units for isolation and quarantine.
The challenge, however, was that these wards were not equipped with the appropriate systems to adhere to the hygiene and maintenance requirements in which to treat ill patients.
The hospital's efforts were bolstered by the introduction of a air handling unit which came about through a partnership with LG Electronics.
LG's Prabhjeet Singh Channa explained that the units were installed externally and will help to optimise filtration levels to provide clean air inside the ICUs.
“We understood the severity of the matter and opted to install the units externally, allowing no working equipment inside these sanitised rooms. In doing so, it will make the troubleshooting and maintenance of these machines easier and without the need to step into the wards," he said.
Channa said there will also be a technical team support that will provide on-site assistance for the units to finalise the commissioning before handing over the project.
The air handling units are connected to LG’s state of the art VRF Multi V5 and are equipped with temperature and humidity sensors for precise monitoring and control.
Considering the salinity levels of the region, the units are manufactured with a factory coated corrosion resistance heat exchanger and auto dust removal to help extend the lifespan of the units with less load on the compressors.
Channa said with LG’s communication module, the units can be integrated with all types of DX-AHUs for either discharge air or for return air control.
"Both the universal input and digital/analog output ports allow interlocking with various third-party devices like humidity CO2 sensors, differential pressure switches, operating statuses, alarms, emergency stop and more," he said.
The Mercury