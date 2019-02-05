Protests have started protesting in Mary Thiphe Road in Cato Crest. Pictures: Supplied

DURBAN - The police arrested more than 20 ­suspects for allegedly stoning police vehicles and damaging a water meter in Clare Estate after the re-emergence of land invasions in the area on ­Sunday. The area around Palmiet and Chiltern roads has been volatile after land invasions on private and municipal properties.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a case of public violence was being investigated by Sydenham police.

Mbhele said more than 200 people had blockaded Palmiet Road with burning tyres and logs at around 7am on Sunday morning.

“A total of 22 suspects were arrested for public violence and will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court,” she said.

The city raised concerns last week after more than 70 people invaded municipal land in Clare Estate and started demarcating plots to build on.

Thick bush and trees were cleared.

The municipality said the land invasion was first reported last Sunday, and its land invasion unit was closely monitoring the situation.

The municipality said it was looking at robust measures to address land grabs by engaging various interest groups, including the police and criminal justice system, academics, civil society and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, in the Shivili area outside Estcourt, protesting community members threatened to “fight to the death” for a reliable supply of water. They closed the R103 yesterday.

Mbhele said about 200 community members blockaded the R103 road with burning tyres.

“They stopped, off-loaded and set alight the crates that were on two trucks. The batteries and the diesel were also stolen. No injuries were reported. The police are at the scene to stabilise and monitor the situation. A case of public violence is being investigated by the Colenso SAPS,” she said.

A community member, who declined to be named, said: “About 800 people have been without water for months. Some last had water delivered by water tankers in December, and others in November.

“We are no longer asking for water, we are demanding it. We are prepared to be arrested and to fight to the end for water. The police might open the road during the day, but we are coming back tonight and the fight will carry on,” he said.

Attempts to speak to the mayor, the Speaker and the ward councillor of Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality were unsuccessful.

- THE MERCURY