A stand-off between police and striking students at Mangosuthu University of Technology yesterday. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has reached a resolution with the Student Representative Council (SRC) for classes to begin on Monday.

This comes after the institution was closed last Monday following violent protests that resulted in eight students being arrested and charged with public violence.

Students blockaded the entrance to the institution and allegedly overturned a car. Management then ordered the students to vacate the student residences and campuses. However, the SRC were granted an interim interdict to stop the university from evicting students from residences.

SRC president Codesa Gwala said that the issue of capped allowances was being dealt with, with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the Department of Higher Education and Training, and MUT’s management

He said the resolutions reached were that:

Students who had appealed to NSFAS and who were funded in the previous year/s and who had passed 50% of their modules would receive allowances and be granted a provision for accommodation.

There would be no bookings in the clinic.

The library would close at 11pm.

MUT spokesperson Mbali Mkhize said there would be a catch-up programme to make up for the time lost.

“As from Wednesday (today), we will be opening for students to come and register, and also for those who have NSFAS and accommodation issues,” said Mkhize.

MUT management will be meeting with the parents, sponsors and guardians on March 2.

THE MERCURY