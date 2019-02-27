Students blockaded the entrance to the institution and allegedly overturned a car. Management then ordered the students to vacate the student residences and campuses. However, the SRC were granted an interim interdict to stop the university from evicting students from residences.
SRC president Codesa Gwala said that the issue of capped allowances was being dealt with, with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the Department of Higher Education and Training, and MUT’s management
He said the resolutions reached were that:
Students who had appealed to NSFAS and who were funded in the previous year/s and who had passed 50% of their modules would receive allowances and be granted a provision for accommodation.
There would be no bookings in the clinic.
The library would close at 11pm.
MUT spokesperson Mbali Mkhize said there would be a catch-up programme to make up for the time lost.
“As from Wednesday (today), we will be opening for students to come and register, and also for those who have NSFAS and accommodation issues,” said Mkhize.
MUT management will be meeting with the parents, sponsors and guardians on March 2.
THE MERCURY