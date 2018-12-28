Picture: Pexels

Durban - Mop up operations are underway in parts of KwaZulu-Natal following a storm on Thursday evening. According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), the freak storm that left a trail of damage and destruction in its wake.

Reports received by Cogta indicated that several households in the King Cetshwayo; uMlalazi Municipality wards 2,3,4,8 and 15 Umkhanyakude; uMhlabuyalingana Municipality and uThukela; Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality ward 12, sustained damage caused by strong winds and heavy rains. The storm uprooted trees which blocked roads and damaged power lines.

Some of these services have been restored this morning by Eskom in most parts.

The MEC said the full extent of the damage caused by the storm is still being assessed by Disaster Management teams.

She has urged affected residents to report to their local ward councilor and municipality so that appropriate measures are implemented.

Inclement weather conditions are expected to continue in the province and residents have been urged to pay attention to weather forecasts especially before embarking on their journey.

The Mercury