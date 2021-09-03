Clergy lend their voice against Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Durban - VARIOUS Christian denomination have voiced their concern over the use of social media to discourage people from taking the Covid-19 vaccine. Bishop Nkosinathi Myaka, chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council, agreed that there were many voices trying to convince people at a theological level not to get inoculated.

Myaka said the council decided to support the Vax Gogo Vax Mkhulu campaign. “I have been vaccinated to lead by example, and I am encouraging as many people in KwaMaphumulo to vaccinate with the support of the local health district. We are for the vaccine. We have managed to mobilise a lot of people, but it is still not enough.” He added: “The church platform is doing its best, but it could do more. We have to work together to reach more people. At our recent annual general meeting we included the Health Department and that is something any church can also do.” Bishop Samula Ndlovu of Souls Harbour Ministries said there were prophetic reluctance barriers to vaccinating, which were fuelled by mixed messaging of whether vaccinating would remain a voluntary or compulsory decision - such as rumours that proof of vaccination would be compulsory to trade or make purchases. Social media platforms mixed messaging also contributed to the confusion, he said.

He said he had been vaccinated along with his family, but felt the message of volunteering should be stressed. “Employers insisting that people must vaccinate are not helping the issue. I present the scientific evidence to people and allow them to make their choice based on that. “We are trying to save lives here. Some people are saying to others ’don’t vaccinate’, but secretly they have vaccinated to protect themselves.

“We shouldn’t, as churches, worry about losing congregants by supporting vaccination. “The same God we serve is the one that gave us science to save lives. It cannot be God’s will for so many people to die,” said Ndlovu. Pastor Bongani Nzimela of the Believers in Christ Church said as the national vaccine roll-out programme gained momentum, the Health Department may have missed an opportunity to focus on encouraging men to lead by example, as heads of households.