Clicks launches new online Covid-19 vaccination booking portal

DURBAN - Clicks is to launch a new online Covid-19 vaccination booking portal on Friday The pharmaceutical retailer said the move comes in anticipation of the 18 to 34 cohort which is set to be eligible to get vaccinated from Friday.

Vikash Singh, Clicks managing executive, said the group listened to the needs of its customers and have made the new online booking portal quick and easy to use, with convenience in mind. “We anticipate a huge increase in vaccinations with the opening up of the 18+ cohort, who are very tech-savvy and live online and on their smartphones. “Customers can choose their nearest Clicks Pharmacy and a date and time which is most convenient for them, with the aim of cutting down waiting periods and reducing queues in-store,” he said.

Individuals 18 years and older can book their Covid-19 vaccination at their nearest participating Clicks Pharmacy through Clicks’ new online booking portal. Before booking an appointment on the Clicks online portal, eligible individuals first need to register on the Department of Health’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). “The new Clicks online vaccination portal will be accessible with a smartphone or internet access and will allow eligible individuals to choose their nearest Clicks Pharmacy from over 300 sites countrywide. Those customers without access to an online platform can also go to their nearest Clicks where they will be assisted in making an appointment,” said Clicks.

When using the Clicks booking system, users can search for and select their nearest or preferred Clicks vaccination site. The next step is to select the most convenient date and time for their vaccination before providing their personal details. “Customers are advised to arrive at their selected Clicks vaccination site 15 minutes before their appointment time and bring their ID, driver’s license or passport as proof of identification to verify their eligibility on the EVDS. If they are a member of a medical aid, they need to bring their medical aid details,” it said.

Clicks has administered over 420 000 vaccines since May 2021 and plans to open an additional 270 new vaccination sites in the coming weeks, with the long-term goal of 600 sites nationwide. Vaccinations are free and available for eligible individuals with or without medical aid. To book your Covid-19 vaccination slot at your nearest participating Clicks Pharmacy, visit bookings.clicks.co.za. For more info, visit the Covid-19 vaccine hub on clicks.co.za/covidvaccine or speak to your Clicks Pharmacist or Nursing Practitioner.