Durban - Close to 3000 children from poverty-stricken areas in KwaZulu-Natal received school shoes, socks and shoe polish to the value of more than R330 000 from the corporate and community initiative, Soul2Sole2019. The initiative is aimed at making a significant change “one school, one child and one pair of shoes at a time.”

Soul2Sole2019 is spearheaded by the Blue Sky Society Trust in partnership with The Lion Match Company and Aramex South Africa.

The project saw 2881 pairs of new and gently-worn school shoes, socks and shoe polish distributed to pupils, many of whom had never owned a pair of school footwear before, in the KZN Midlands and greater Durban area.

“The contributions serve as a helping hand for families too, most of whom rely on social grants to survive thereby making school shoes a luxury purchase,” said Anisa Ussuph in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The principal of Sanele Primary School in Ndwedwe, Nomasonto Mntungwa said Soul2Sole is a “great help” to the school and the community.

Sanele Primary School received 295 pairs of shoes.

“Most of our learners are vulnerable, dependent on their grandparent’s grant. As we are approaching winter time, it’s cold. Shoes will protect the children from cold winter days.

“The road to school is gravel that makes it difficult to walk fast, the shoes will be of great help. This will give breath to many families as shoes are so expensive, some fail to buy. The most important thing is that the whole school is now in uniform.”

Ussuph said there were smiles all around as the children laced up and buckled their school shoes.

“Thank you very much. Now I have school shoes I did not have. I am very happy!” said KwaSimamane Junior Primary Grade four pupil, Lindani Hlophe.

KwaSimamane’s principal, Nhlanhla Mosby Msomi, said the initiative brought hope, relief and gratitude to the broader community.

“Most of our learners did not have school shoes as winter is approaching. Soul2Sole came at the right time when most learners needed help,” Msomi said.

The campaign began in July 2018 and saw children from 14 schools in KZN donate their shoes

The full list of contributing schools:

Hilton College (269 pairs),

Michaelhouse (175 pairs)

Maritzburg College (158 pairs);

Danville Park Girls High School (137 pairs),

La Lucia Junior Primary (120 pairs),

Virginia Prep (106 pairs), Chelsea Prep (102 pairs),

Our Lady of Fatima (65 pairs);

Reddam House (188 pairs);

Clifton College (232 pairs),

Orient Islamic School (121 pairs),

Durban Girls College (112 pairs),

Durban Girls High School (111 pairs);

Al Falah College (53 pairs) and

The Lion Match Company purchased 932 pairs of new shoes

List of schools who received the shoes:

Jabula Primary School,

Thembelihle School,

Lions River Primary School,

Curry Post Primary School,

Crystal Springs Primary School,

Hlanganani Primary School,

Sanele Primary School,

KwaSimamane Primary School,

Empilweni Primary School and

St. Martin's Diocesan Home for Children

THE MERCURY