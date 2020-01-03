Close to R50m set aside for KZN sanitary towel project









Close to R50million will be allocated to the provision of sanitary towels to poor schools by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education in the current financial year. Photo: IOL Durban - Close to R50million will be allocated to the provision of sanitary towels to poor schools by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education in the current financial year. The department has a budget of around R20m for the project and has received another R27m grant from the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities to spend on the production and supply of sanitary towels. The programme is in its third year, and its primary objective is to ensure that girls from poor backgrounds don’t miss school because of menstruation. The programme benefits about 965000 girl pupils across the province. It encountered serious challenges in its first year. Instead of a total budget of R20m, the department ended up spending R80m.

Another challenge included the oversupply of sanitary towels to schools, resulting in them being dumped at schools, education buildings and schools that did not need them.

The department launched a probe into this, but the results of it were not immediately made available.

In its financial report for the year, the department said deliveries had been made to schools that had indicated the need to receive sanitary towels, and that it was collecting statistics from schools that were placing their orders for the supply.

The SA Democratic Teacher’s Union provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said. “Our position has been that the function should be under the Department of Social Development, but while we are fighting that battle, we have called for the process to be transparent.”

She said a bilateral meeting with the department would be held in the coming weeks, where the union would receive a detailed briefing on numerous investigations, including the one on the sanitary towels controversy.

“We have demanded they clarify how come there was an oversupply. The way the programme was administered showed that it was a money-making scheme for someone. They treated it as though there was no difference between girl and boy pupils, those that were menstruating and those who were not,” said Caluza.

Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the programme was going well this financial year, adding that the problems encountered in its first year had been ironed out.

He said these were largely a result of confusion in the administration of the project that had resulted in incorrect orders being sent to wrong schools.

“The government doesn’t give you a grant to run a programme if you do not have the capacity, that’s why we have been given this grant, because this programme is running smoothly.”

Mahlambi said it did not matter which government department handled the function.

“Remember, we are the custodians of pupils in this province.

“We initiated this function because of the impact this would have on our pupils.

“But we are one government, and we do not compete.”

