KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka. PHOTO: kzncogta.gov.za

Durban - The Abaqulusi (Vryheid) Council is in danger of being dissolved and forced into early elections. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka read the riot act to councillors in the troubled council, warning them to shape up or risk facing the consequences.

The munipality is already under administration.

It is facing numerous challenges, including operating with an unfunded budget and councillors there have been accused of interfering with the work of the administrator.

A Cogta official said “the MEC wants councillors to co-operate and work with the administrator and correct all the wrong things, to take proper decisions. If they do not do that, they will be dissolved.”

While addressing members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, Hlomuka highlighted the chaos in Abaqulusi, saying the conduct of councillors left a lot to be desired as they had sought to frustrate the measures that were put in place by Cogta to assist the municipality.

Hlomuka gave NCOP members a detailed report on the state of municipalities in the province which detailed wrongdoing, including political interference in administration; and fraud and corruption.

Several times during his address to the NCOP, he used the troubles in Abaqulusi as an example of the problems that were affecting municipalities countrywide.

“The allegations (in Abaqulusi) is that the leadership of the municipality caused the suspended municipal manager to return to work, thus violating his suspension conditions.

“It is alleged that upon his return, he approved millions of rand worth of irregular payments,” said Hlomuka.

“The unlawful return of the municipal manager to office led to the administrator taking the municipal leadership to court thus resulting in unnecessary wastage of municipal funds,” he said.

Hlomuka ordered that all transactions authorised by the suspended municipal manager be investigated in order to hold accountable those behind the wrong decisions which had led to frivolous litigation.

“In the assessment, we made recently, we have observed concerning trends, which negates our drive to ensure that this municipality gets all the basics right and serves the community of Abaqulusi better,” Hlomuka added.

The Mercury