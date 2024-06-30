Coal boom at the Port of Richards Bay

Managing executive at the Richards Bay Terminal in Northern KZN, Thula Dlamini, said that there has been an increase in the demand for coal exports in the last two years.

Dlamini said the increase in demand has also benefited emerging miners. “There has been such a big demand for coal from abroad with one of the reasons being the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Every country has tried to export coal from us. We have seen emerging miners and established miners participating in the coal boom. The price of coal has been good for miners with it being able to cover their transport costs.”

Dlamini added that 16 millions of tonnes of coal have been exported internationally. “This has not only boosted Richards Bay Terminal. It has also been a major boost for KZN and the South African economy. The increase in coal has been helped with more coal being transported by rail. More coal being transported by rail is helping with the migration of getting more goods to be transported by rail and less trucks on the road.”

Dlamini said that moving not only coal but cargo by rail is much cheaper than using trucks by road. “Using rail also benefits companies and reduces costs for them. We are always looking at ways and means to reduce the cost of business. We are also looking at ways to improve efficiency at the port to reduce the amount of time that vessels dock at the port. But by doing this we are keeping coal production alive.”