KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka. PHOTO: kzncogta.gov.za

Durban - The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has painted a grim picture of the state of municipalities in the province, citing a lack of leadership and skills, fraud and corruption, and political infighting as challenges that were threatening them. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka addressed members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Mooi River.

The NCOP members are touring the province to assess the state of municipalities, their financial viability and ability to deliver services. They are scheduled to visit other municipalities during the week and will hold a debate on the assessment in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Hlomuka said that in June this year his department undertook an audit of all municipalities in the province to determine their challenges. They found that many of the province’s 54 municipalities faced administrative and political challenges.

He said the 2017/18 audit report, by the office of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, showed the province had regressed in terms of the number of positive audit opinions received by municipalities, and only one municipality secured a clean audit opinion.

The problems identified by the Cogta audit included that many municipalities had poor internal controls, and were plagued by political infighting that spread to the administration, with officials taking sides.

Hlomuka said: “We urge the parties that have deployed these councillors to engage them and rein this in, otherwise this could continue until the next term of local government.”

Hlomuka said many municipalities were also threatened by increasing consumer debt.

“We have to engage with our communities and encourage them to pay, otherwise the local government sector is going to collapse.”

He said that there were also leadership problems, and at times management had failed to ensure adequate oversight. There were also issues of financial mismanagement, where management did not prepare regular, accurate and complete financial performance reports that were supported by reliable information.

“There are municipalities that have chief financial officers who cannot prepare financial statements. How do you call someone who cannot prepare financial statements a chief financial officer? They have budget managers who cannot draft a budget and you find they have to hire a consultant to do those jobs,” he said.

He said many councillors needed to be given skills training.

“More than 60% of the councillors are new,” said Hlomuka. “We are not saying that parties should not deploy new people, as that also takes away continuity. But we ask that you deploy people who can learn quickly, so as not to stall service delivery because they are still learning.

“We also found that many municipalities do not budget for their infrastructure maintenance. They are supposed to budget 8%, but only two have done that. Their arguments is that they are busy with new big projects but, while they are busy with that, the infrastructure already in place is crumbling,” he said.

He said they had also found that critical municipality functions, such as disaster management, were not being taken seriously,

“We found that the disaster rooms are being treated as meetings or conference rooms and lack the required skills for that function, but we are addressing that,” he said.

Hlomuka said that in cases where Cogta had intervened by putting an administrator in place to help correct what went wrong, they had been met with resistance from councillors.

The head of the finance portfolio committee in the provincial legislature, Sipho KK Nkosi, said the reports painted a grim picture.

“They point to leadership problems, service delivery problems and non-compliance with legislation.”

IFP MPL Joshua Mazibuko said Cogta should engage directly with the parties that deployed the problematic councillors.

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the different parties must put political differences aside and work together to address the challenges.

The Mercury