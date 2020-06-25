Cogta finds ways to hold municipal officials accountable

Durban - Senior municipal officials accused of wrongdoing could now find it difficult to resign from their jobs in order to escape prosecution. This is after the KwaZulu-Natal-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) revealed it was tightening the rules regulating the hiring of senior managers in municipalities. The department is currently in negotiations with its national department to tighten these regulations. The regulations recommended that a person found guilty in a criminal court should not be re-employed. According to the recommendation, if a staff member resigned prior to the finalisation of their disciplinary proceedings, that should not prevent the municipality from pursuing criminal charges and reporting the matter to the SAPS. Concerns have been raised in the past about officials under investigation resigning before they could be charged and re-emerging as employees in a different municipality, in the same or even more senior position than previously held.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka revealed recently there were ongoing “discussions to tighten the disciplinary regulations for local government senior managers, under the Municipal Systems Act. This is to deal with senior managers who resign before disciplinary measures against them are concluded”.

Hlomuka said the department does not condone incidents where one official resigns under a cloud from one municipality, only to be employed by another municipality.

“This poses a big risk to the municipality, as the likelihood of that official perpetuating the same alleged acts of misconduct in another municipality, is great. Currently in the country, the law does not prevent those that resign from one municipality, while under investigation, from being appointed at another municipality, namely, the principle of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” he said.

However, he said Cogta nationally keeps a register of people who had been found guilty of misconduct in municipalities and municipalities have a policy that requires people to disclose their criminal record.

“If they fail, the 2006 regulations on the appointment of senior managers authorises the municipality to consider terminating that employment contract, unless it is satisfied that the criminal offence does not affect the position of the employee.”

Sabelo Gwala, head of administration at the South African Local Government Association (Salga) KZN, said it would be difficult for Cogta to tighten these rules without infringing on the person’s sacrosanct right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“It could happen that an individual is charged intentionally for misconduct and they know they might get fired, and choose to resign, we should be fair to that person. At the moment, I believe there is nothing in law that prevents officials from being pursued criminally for allegations.”

