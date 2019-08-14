Sipho Hlomuka

Durban - The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has pledged their support in the wake of the axing of prominent office bearers in two municipalities. Cogta MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, assured residents that they were going to set up a support plan that will facilitate a smooth transition from the outgoing Exco officials to the incoming one.

"As soon as parties have concluded their processes, we will work with all affected municipalities to reconstitute the councils and facilitate the election of office bearers where necessary. We have already commenced with the support plan for all affected municipalities. Our main objective as Cogta is to support municipalities and ensure that there is an uninterrupted delivery of services and administrative stability in the municipalities. As always, our primary concern is the welfare of municipal residents," he said.

Hlomuka said Cogta will ensure that as the affected municipalities elect new office bearers and establish working Executive Committees, that day-to-day service delivery is not affected.

Heh said they will continue to work with the newly established structures as soon as they have been inaugurated.

"The department's goal is to ensure that all municipalities start work with immediate effect and begin to respond to the challenges as well as services delivery challenges on the ground. The department will in the next few days announce the dates after consulting with relevant councils," he said.

eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities have been given seven days to fill the posts following the axing of Zandile Gumede and Themba Njilo.

