Durban - MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, has appealed to municipalities to ensure that proper processes are being followed in providing security to elected representatives in municipalities.
Hlomuka convened a meeting with KZN mayors on Tuesday, where he reflected on the increase in demand for personal security from councillors and officials.
“Currently many municipalities incur hefty bills for the provision of security for elected representatives. While we note the importance of safety of public representatives, including officials, and it is not our desire to compromise it where real threats exist, the current practice is unsustainable. We believe that proper processes need to be followed without compromising the security of elected representatives,” he said.
Hlomuka also delivered a progress report on the implementation of the municipal turnaround strategy, which emanates from the assessment of the state of local government in the province. There has been a huge improvement in the filling of vacant posts at a political level in the municipalities. The meeting noted the continuing efforts by the department to address the unfunded budgets in municipalities.