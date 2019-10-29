Cogta MEC calls for lower costs of security in municipalities









MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka Durban - MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, has appealed to municipalities to ensure that proper processes are being followed in providing security to elected representatives in municipalities. Hlomuka convened a meeting with KZN mayors on Tuesday, where he reflected on the increase in demand for personal security from councillors and officials. “Currently many municipalities incur hefty bills for the provision of security for elected representatives. While we note the importance of safety of public representatives, including officials, and it is not our desire to compromise it where real threats exist, the current practice is unsustainable. We believe that proper processes need to be followed without compromising the security of elected representatives,” he said. Hlomuka also delivered a progress report on the implementation of the municipal turnaround strategy, which emanates from the assessment of the state of local government in the province. There has been a huge improvement in the filling of vacant posts at a political level in the municipalities. The meeting noted the continuing efforts by the department to address the unfunded budgets in municipalities.

The MEC expressed his concern with the increasing debt owed to KZN municipalities by consumers which now sits at R20.1-billion.

“The monies owed to municipalities are also compromising their financial viability and their ability to render services to our communities. This has compromised the ability of municipalities to settle their debt to Eskom which now sits at R2.2-billion,” said Hlomuka.



“Many of our mayors and municipal managers will be aware of the efforts we at Cogta have made assist indebted municipalities with their payment plans. We are also actively assisting municipalities in their negotiations with Eskom and we have provided legal advice and assistance in several cases where this became necessary,” he said.



The Munimec appealed to anyone who is owing municipalities to pay up since those who are defaulting often include people who prioritise luxuries such as DSTV and airtime overpaying for essential municipal services, such as water and electricity. The meeting resolved that enforcement measures must be taken against defaulters urgently.

Hlomuka further encouraged residents to submit their addresses to the Independent Electoral Commission after it was noted that there were at least 219 692 people who do not have their addresses reflected in the voters’ roll.

The Mercury