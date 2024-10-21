Cogta MEC calls for peace in Ongayo Villages after fatal clashes

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has called for peace in the Ongayo villages in Nongoma, Ward 14, where conflicts between villagers have tragically resulted in 10 fatalities. On Monday, Buthelezi led a provincial government delegation to meet with the community. He urged an end to the violence that has disrupted schooling and forced some residents to sleep in the bushes out of fear for their lives.

The meeting was attended by senior members of the Royal Family and local mayors, who all called on the community to end violence and restore order. It was revealed that the community has been involved in deadly clashes for some time. “Since July this year, there have been clashes in this area. The clashes were not isolated; they have a history in this community which shows that there is no stability and long-term peace in this area,” said one of the community members.