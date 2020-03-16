Cogta MEC postpones Indaba amid Covid-19 fears

Durban - The Local Government Indaba, which was set to take place later this month, has been postponed until further notice. Furthermore, all plenary sittings of municipal councils with attendance of over 100 persons are suspended until further notice. This is according to KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka, in the wake of a number of postponements and cancellations of major events due to Covid-19 spread concerns.

"All plenary sittings of municipal councils with attendance of over 100 persons are suspended until further notice, with the exception of urgent sittings where the numbers of participants should be reduced below 100 persons. Similarly, KZN Cogta recommends that all Traditional Council meetings and izimbizo involving more than 100 persons be postponed. All departmental, municipal and Traditional Council meetings considered urgent and involving fewer than 100 persons can proceed provided stringent hygiene procedures and measures are implemented in addition to a clear health and safety plan for each meeting. We recommend that alternative solutions, such as teleconferencing, be explored in order to promote social distancing," Hlomuka said.

He added that his department was engaging with the Auditor-General to find an acceptable alternative communication solution for the upcoming municipal Integrated Development Plan roadshows, which are a legal requirement.

"As of today KZN Cogta’s wellness officials are conducting a high-impact health awareness campaign in all departmental buildings and our appeal is that municipalities and traditional institutions follow suit. We are working to improve hygiene standards in all departmental buildings and traditional institutions in the province," Hlomuka said.

He said the department has been meeting with provincial health authorities in managing situations where employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus.