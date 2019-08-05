Sipho Hlomuka Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Durban - MEC for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, has slammed an IFP councillor after a council vehicle she allegedly used without authorisation was stolen in Gauteng. At the weekend, the IFP released a statement calling for uThukela District Deputy Mayor Nombali Mchunu to be held accountable.

It is alleged that Mchunu had used the Toyota Fortuner to travel to Gauteng where she attended a soccer match. She then reportedly told her guards to leave and she drove herself around to other venues.

According to IFP councillor in UThukela District Municipality, Mthembeni Majola, Mchunu then failed to report that the vehicle had been stolen.

"She did not report the matter to SAPS herself, her bodyguard had reported the missing vehicle whilst on the trip," Majola said.

Hlomuka said the allegations levelled against Mchunu were of a serious nature.

"This must be investigated with urgency and pending such as investigation, we will not be jumping to any conclusions. We have asked the Speaker to investigate this matter speedily and submit a report to Cogta," Hlomuka said.

He said KZN Cogta took a dim view of all cases where municipal assets or resources have been abused for personal gain.

"The department, however, insists on conducting proper investigations in each case before commenting further. There are too many questions in this particular case that can only be answered satisfactorily in an investigation. This is why we have asked the Speaker of uThukela to conduct such an investigation and report to the department," he said.

