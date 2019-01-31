KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube,.

DURBAN - The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has instructed eThekwini Municipality to in future not pay performance bonuses to senior city officials who cause the council to attain a negative audit outcome or incur irregular expenditure. The department’s report was tabled in a special executive committee (Exco)meeting yesterday, but opposition parties were outnumbered when councillors passed a resolution that Mayor Zandile Gumede be authorised to engage Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube over the payments of performance bonuses.

DA Exco member Nicole Graham said it was “worrying” that the ANC amended a directive meant to stop the payment of performance bonuses to managers responsible for irregular expenditure.

“The ANC claimed it will violate conditions of employment. The ANC wants to ensure that officials implicated are still paid bonuses. The DA rejects this with the contempt it deserves. If people want bonuses, they must clean up their departments and do their jobs properly,” she said.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi, who also disagreed with the amendment, said the state of affairs in the municipality clearly showed that none of the senior managers should be paid bonuses.

“The ANC continues to protect these officials. This item should not be open to negotiations because it is a directive and directives need to be followed,” Nkosi said.

In a strongly-worded letter to the city, Cogta said it was regrettable that the city ignored previous communication from the department regarding its directives. According to the final letter issued, the department said it had communicated with the city on October 10, November 16 and November 21 last year.

The directives included that:

The council and mayor ensure that an unqualified audit opinion is a minimum standard in the performance agreements of the city manager and senior municipal management;

The council and city manager immediately investigate and institute consequence management in respect of the reported unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure reported in the 2016/2017 annual financial statements, when the city received an unqualified audit with findings;

The city manager was to report within 30 days from the date of the letter, and quarterly thereafter, on the implementation of consequence management for senior and relevant municipal officials implicated in the irregular expenditure of 2016/2017;

The municipal council resolve not to pay future performance bonuses to those accounting officers, senior managers and officials responsible for irregular, wasteful expenditure and who cause the city to get a negative audit outcome.

The directives were welcomed by the city, but opposition parties were not pleased with the amendment that Gumede could negotiate with Dube-Ncube about the payment of bonuses.

Graham said a key requirement of the directive - effective consequence management - was needed.

“While the city’s Integrity and Investigation Unit investigates numerous matters, most reports are never actioned by those responsible. The DA wants a clear outline of how reports will be actioned so that the rot can start to be addressed in eThekwini,” she said.

eThekwini spokesperson Mandla Nsele confirmed that the executive committee agreed Gumede would engage Dube-Ncube on the directives. He said although the department’s directives were passed by Exco and full council, there were “finer details” that needed to be discussed.

The issue of bonuses and salary increases were also raised in last week’s Exco when, despite Cogta asking municipalities not to pay senior managers increases of more than 5.4%, the ANC majority resolved that the city manager Sipho Nzuza request an increase of 7%.

Also yesterday, during a full council meeting, Charmaine Maharaj, from the office of the Auditor-General, revealed that the city had received an unqualified audit opinion for the past financial year. Maharaj said irregular expenditure was a concern.

- THE MERCURY