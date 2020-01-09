Cogta on high alert as severe thunderstorms predicted over KZN









Durban - A severe weather warning has been issued by the SA Weather Service for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. SA Weather Service forecaster Julius Mahlangu confirmed severe weather was expected by the afternoon, with thunderstorms in most parts of KZN, especially the Midlands.

Watch:09/01/2020 12h00 TO:09/01/2020 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are possible over KZN from the afternoon today (Thursday). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2020

“In the morning, cooler temperatures are expected, and in the afternoon it will become cloudy leading to thundershowers accompanied by strong, damaging winds and hail,” said Mahlangu.

Todays rainfall (09 January 2020). Severe storms possible over KZN and eastern Eastern Cape. More updates later. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/PXKmE6Bh8q — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2020

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he had placed disaster management teams on alert to provide support should there be any serious incidents.

“We are very concerned about the ongoing inclement weather conditions in our province. We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that our communities receive adequate support should the need arise,” said Hlomuka.

Cogta said last week 150 houses had been destroyed in Estcourt after severe thunderstorms. Other areas in which homes were destroyed included Mahlubi, Mangwe, Tatane and Mwedandaba.

The department said three people were injured and close to 750 people had been affected.

Cogta said that last month it responded to several weather-related incidents in the Mzimkhulu, Msinga, uBuhlebezwe, Ulundi and Ndwedwe local municipalities where more than 400 houses were severely damaged.

Hlomuka urged communities to pay attention to weather reports and to inform authorities at ward level should any incidents occur.

