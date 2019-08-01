Durban acting mayor Fawzia Peer and Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Picture: ANA

Durban - THE national government has devised a set of interventions to tackle challenges plaguing eThekwini Municipality to ensure the embattled council is not placed under administration. Addressing councillors at the city’s full council meeting yesterday, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said her department would work with the municipality to improve governance and service delivery, to ensure it did not become the 11th in KwaZulu-Natal to be placed under administration.

Dlamini Zuma outlined her department’s plan to tackle the issues. She said she wanted to ensure no municipality was required to undergo administration to fulfil its mandate.

“In response to the challenges, we will be looking at effective turnaround strategies in building local government capacity to improve governance structures, financial management and supply chain management, which will be implemented during the 2019/2020 financial year.”

Dlamini Zuma noted the city’s irregular expenditure, which amounted to half a billion rand, in the past financial year. She called on the city to intensify the war on water leaks and illegal electricity connections, which cost the city R740million in revenue loss.

Dlamini Zuma mentioned that its assessment of local government revealed that 40 municipalities nationally were under administration, with 10 in KZN.

Dlamini Zuma said Cogta was committed to working with municipalities and cities to enable them to fulfil their tasks.

The minister said that when she was in eThekwini last week, she saw a media report that businesses wanted to leave the city. She was referring to The Mercury’s article highlighting the impact of crime and grime on businesses in the inner city.

“We don’t want businesses to leave the city, we want the people and city to benefit, and to collect the revenue that is needed. If businesses go to uMhlanga and other places, we lose revenue.”

Dlamini Zuma said she had spoken to acting mayor Fawzia Peer and there were plans afoot to deal with the issues.

“Durban has not been in the media for kindness or for its beauty, or for its tourists who love the city. I want you to get back into the news for the good things,” she said.

She also lambasted the city on matters of poor service delivery, including the failure to collect refuse timeously in townships such as uMlazi.

Dlamini Zuma said it was depressing to drive through townships and see piles of uncollected rubbish. She also reprimanded councillors for arriving late to the council meeting.

Opposition parties in the city welcomed Dlamini Zuma’s remarks.

DA caucus leader in eThekwini Nicole Graham said she was pleased the minister spoke about service delivery.

“A lot of her sentiments were important, especially about our residents not getting adequate service delivery. The gist of the problems in eThekwini relate to mayor Zandile Gumede. Until such time as that issue is resolved, we are not going to see any changes.

“We need better consequence management and accountability, and principled leadership regarding the economy, so that business is investing in the city. And we need to focus on infrastructure.”

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said it was promising that a senior member of the ANC came to listen to their issues.

“We want the minister to work closely with us because we know the issues that the municipality faces,” he said. Nkosi also highlighted the issue of Gumede and other officials implicated in corruption charges.

“Why are they still allowed to work and attend meetings? Even those who have been mentioned as state witnesses should not be allowed in meetings.

“We hope the minister can look at our grievances and work with us, as eThekwini has been failing to conduct its own affairs.”

