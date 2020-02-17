Cogta quells rumours about shifting Sithole









Msunduzi Municipality administrator, Sibusiso Sithole Durban - The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has put to bed rumours that Msunduzi Municipality administrator Sibusiso Sithole would be taking up a position at Ugu District Municipality. Talks of his move sparked concern among Msunduzi councillors over the future of the province’s capital city. Cogta appointed Sithole as Msunduzi’s adminstrator last April to improve governance and ensure it was financially viable. Ugu spokesperson France Nzama said news about Sithole’s possible appointment emanated from a special council meeting last week, where the position of interim district manager was discussed. He said the council asked for names of possible candidates from Cogta, as the current municipal manager, Dhana- palan Naidoo, was on sick leave.

Sithole’s name was on the list of possible candidates.

“At this stage no appointment has been made. The council shortlisted a few names and his name is among them, but that’s just a recommendation.

“The decision is still Cogta’s on who will end up being the interim municipal manager,” said Nzama.

Sithole referred The Mercury to Cogta, saying that he had not been informed that he was being moved to any other municipality.

“As far as I know, I am here in Msunduzi until April next year,” he said in response to a request for comment.

Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila dispelled rumours that Sithole would be leaving the capital city.

“Mr Sithole is still the administrator at Msunduzi Municipality. If this were to change, the department would communicate it,” Mzila said.

The DA’s caucus leader in Msunduzi, Sibongiseni Majola, said that as an individual, Ugu District municipality would benefit immensely from Sithole’s input.

“Due to the environment he was brought into (at Msunduzi), without proper support, our city is yet to benefit. If Cogta redeploys Sithole to Ugu and we get another administrator, it will be the same issues, just a different person,” Majola said, adding that the DA was reiterating its call to dissolve the council and “refresh it”.

The IFP’s Dennis Ntombela said the municipality was still battling to turn things around and that this was “not the right time” for Sithole to leave.

“Sithole has not finished what he was mandated to do. For about seven months he was a lone ranger, because Cogta did not provide him with a support team,” Ntombela said.

The Mercury