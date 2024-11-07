Cogta says 450 people impacted by storms in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal is reeling in the aftermath of a string of severe weather events that have battered the province since November 3. About 450 people in KwaZulu-Natal have been impacted after their houses were damaged during this week’s storms that lashed parts of the province.

One person was killed and five were injured. The KZN Coo-perative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Wednesday urged people to remain vigilant as the severe weather conditions were expected to return towards the end of the week. The areas affected by the storms included eThekwini, Msunduzi, Mpofana, Newcastle and Okhahlamba. Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre was actively coordinating with affected municipalities to provide necessary support to residents.

The department said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre’s initial assessments revealed that over 450 people have been affected, with 13 houses destroyed and 90 others partially damaged. Cogta noted that the eThekwini Metro, as well as the districts of Amajuba, uMgungundlovu, and uThukela, have reported extensive structural damage, including to public infrastructure. A total of 28 schools had suffered damage while the structural integrity of the Ezimbokodweni River Bridge on the N2 had been compromised, resulting in a partial closure.

Riona Gokool, the DA KZN spokesperson on transport, called on Transport MEC Siboniso Duma to take immediate action regarding the partial collapse of the Ezimbokodweni Bridge. She also called for action on the Umzimkhulu Bridge which she said was "on the verge of collapse". “Public safety must be the top priority, and the delay in taking action is simply unacceptable. Both bridges are a public safety hazard and pose a clear and present danger to all who use them due to the lack of maintenance and urgent repairs,” Gokool stated.

Gokool added that these bridges are “located on vital transport routes” and play a crucial role in the province’s economy. “The inaccessibility is not only an inconvenience to road users but has an economic impact on our province,” she added, highlighting the potential financial repercussions of prolonged inaction. “The people of KZN should not have to accept this level of neglect , they deserve better,” she stated, urging MEC Duma to prioritise these repairs without further delay.