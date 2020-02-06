As per SAWS, severe thunderstorms are forecast and observed over parts Amajuba, Zululand, western uMgungundlovu and Harry Gwala DMs with possible heavy downpours, excessive lightning, damaging winds and large hail. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has been placed on standby as the province braces for severe thunderstorms over the mainly western parts of KZN. Department MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, said a weather warning was sent out on Thursday, indicating severe thunderstorms over the western parts of the province this afternoon with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds.

"It is predicted that parts of the Zululand, uMzinyathi, Amajuba, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts will be affected. Hlomuka has urged residents to take the necessary precautions, as hail poses a serious risk to human life, property and livestock. “Our disaster management teams are monitoring areas that are prone to such incidents so that they respond faster should the need arise,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka has also urged residents to report any incidents to their nearest District Disaster Management Centre or their local councillors.

Earlier this week, teams were placed on standby following a storm warning for the south-west areas inclunding Msunduzi, Mkhambathini, uMshwathi, Ubuhlebezwe and uMzimkhulu local municipalities.