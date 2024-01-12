KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Thursday issued a warning on flooded bridges in Maphumulo Local Municipality in northern KZN and in Mariannhill, west of Durban. This came after heavy rains in parts of the province since Monday.

Cogta said the Disaster Management Centre was urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid attempting to cross swollen rivers and streams as this may result in loss of life. “This includes at the Tshelimnyama Bridge in Mariannhill and trying to cross the uThukela River which flows across the province. The bridge crossing from Maphumulo to Nkandla and uMlalazi near Hlangabeza Secondary School in Maphumulo Local Municipality is flooded.” Cogta added that due to the heavy rains continuing in parts of the province, several rivers and streams were overflowing. Nkosinathi Dube, communications officer from the Maphumulo Local Municipality, said that since the flood waters had subsided the bridge was accessible

“Local authorities are monitoring the area and will issue warnings should rains persist.” Amod Adam, a businessman from Mariannhill, said he was concerned that Tshelimnyama Bridge in Marianhill kept being flooded. “It’s a low lying bridge and we do understand that we are experiencing a lot of rain in KZN, but we shouldn’t be seeing this bridge being flooded so often. The other problem is the condition of the nearby roads is not good.

“It is worrying when the bridge gets flooded as it’s near a school. Schools will also be reopening next week. If the bridge is still flooded, the pupils won’t be able to use it to go to school.” Meanwhile, the Alfred Duma Local Municipality said work was being carried out to restore electricity to parts of Ladysmith affected by a power outage on Monday. The lightning storm in the area caused a transformer at the Jantha switch-house to trip. “The anticipated time of completion and energising of the transformer is Monday. Once again, please note that the public are prohibited from entering the switch-house while work is in progress,” the municipality said.

UMlalazi mayor Queen Xulu said officials were “working around the clock” to assist communities affected by the heavy rains in Gingindlovu. “We have identified that part of the problem is that garbage is not properly disposed and it enters into drainage systems and clogs drains. This obstructs the free flow of the water causing water to back up during rainfall, thereby flooding the surrounding area.” Xulu added that the municipality had therefore instructed its Engineering Services Department to conduct street and drainage cleaning and maintenance on a regular basis.