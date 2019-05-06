South African-Durban - 29- APRIL-2019 - Zandile Gumede (left) Ethekwini mayor with KwaZulu Natal premier Willies Mchunu Nomusa Dube-Ncube MEC for Cogta in KZN to give an update to the public on disasters in the province Picture: Bongani Mbatha / Africa News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is racing against time to ensure that all voting stations and access roads leading to them that were damaged during the Easter weekend floods which struck the coastal areas of the province are repaired on the voting day so these facilities can be used by the IEC and voters without hindrance. “The task is enormous by any measure with as many as 233 reported instances of damage to access roads to voting stations or voting stations themselves. We are monitoring the progress as the affected municipalities undertake the necessary repairs. Where the municipalities required external help, there we have co-opted the provincial Department of Transport,” said KZN MEC for Cogta Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Of the 233 reported incidents of damage to the elections infrastructure in municipalities, most damaged access roads and voting stations were in uMzumbe and eThekwini. Other municipalities from where damage reports were filed included uMfolozi, uMhlathuze, Mthonjaneni, uMzimkhulu, uMdoni and Ray Nkonyeni. The coastal areas of the province were also where most other damage occurred.

KZN Cogta is also working with the affected municipalities and the IEC to facilitate the timeous replacement of all ID documents that were lost during the floods. By law, ID documents must be presented at the voting stations to allow registered voters to cast their votes. With regards to the lost IDs, the Department of Home Affairs is assisting with the issuing of temporary documents to all affected individuals.

“For our part, we have requested municipalities to assist financially all those who cannot afford the application fee for a temporary ID certificate and Home Affairs has been asked to waive the R70 application fee for this document. We have also mobilised municipal councillors to extend their assistance to residents of their wards or areas of deployment,” said Dube-Ncube.

KZN Cogta continues to coordinate and oversee these efforts and it remains confident that it can attend to all the reported challenges before the voting day. The department has been on top of its game since the floods first struck the province. It would not have been able to respond as fast as it did or as comprehensively as it is still doing without the help of all other key stakeholders, including the IEC.

THE MERCURY