Durban - DON’T pack away your jerseys just yet. According to the South African Weather Services, while the rain may ease up on Wednesday, a cold front is set to blow into Durban by the weekend.
SAWS forecaster, Wisani Maluleke, said rain is expected to continue in parts of Durban for the rest of Monday and Tuesday, the weather is expected to be clear on Wednesday with rain predicted for Durban on Thursday.
“This will be followed by a cold front after Thursday that will see a decrease in weather temperatures into the weekend. But it is a mild cold front,” he said.