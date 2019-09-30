Cold front expected to blow into Durban in the next few days









Durban - DON’T pack away your jerseys just yet. According to the South African Weather Services, while the rain may ease up on Wednesday, a cold front is set to blow into Durban by the weekend. SAWS forecaster, Wisani Maluleke, said rain is expected to continue in parts of Durban for the rest of Monday and Tuesday, the weather is expected to be clear on Wednesday with rain predicted for Durban on Thursday. “This will be followed by a cold front after Thursday that will see a decrease in weather temperatures into the weekend. But it is a mild cold front,” he said.

Light showers over the southern parts with scattered showers and thundershowers over KZN and extreme eastern Free State. Snow will continue on the Drakensberg and Lesotho tonight. Windy conditions in the Lowveld tonight. Cool to cold weather moving to Limp, Mpu and Gau tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/egCsOI9NkK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 30, 2019

Maluleke said this type of weather is not usual for this time of the year.

“We are moving into the summer and warmer months and this is not weather we associate with this time of the year,” he said.

Late afternoon satellite images showed that snow fell on the Drakensberg and Lesotho mountains on Monday and is expected to continue on until Tuesday.

According to Snow Report SA, light snow fell on the high peaks across parts of Lesotho, the Drakensberg and the Eastern Cape.

The Mercury