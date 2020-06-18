Cold front sees an increase in fires at informal settlements

Durban - Shack fires in informal settlements across Durban have displaced close to 300 families as residents try to keep warm due to the cold front that has gripped the province. KZN has experienced cold weather conditions since last week and the SA Weather Service has warned that it would get worse this week, with rain and flooding expected in some parts. Seventy-five families lost their homes in Sydenham. In KwaMashu’s A section 65 families were displaced, and 85 in eNkanini, as well as 65 in the Malacca Road informal settlement in Glen Hills. The MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Khoza, together with Thanduxolo Sabela, chairperson of the eThekwini Municipality’s human settlements and infrastructure committee, visited the Malacca and eNkanini settlements yesterday. They delivered building materials, foam mattresses, blankets and emergency packs that included food and sanitisers.

Khoza said the family of a young man who died in the Malacca settlement fire had asked for assistance to repatriate his remains to Nquthu in northern KZN, where they lived.

Sabela said the municipality had been assisting residents at the Malacca settlement to rebuild their homes. “The building material includes metal sheeting, doors, windows, nails and cement.

“It’s a full complement to rebuild your home, and construction has already started,” he said.

Sabela warned that people needed to be very careful and ensure their units we re not too close together as many fires were breaking out.

“They need to ensure there’s some space between units, so that the fires cannot just spread through the entire settlement,” he said.

Arianne Hayes-Hill, from The Seed Fund, which does outreach work in the community, said the city’s Disaster Management unit had provided relief to the residents.

“They’ve delivered on the promise, which is really encouraging and people are happy,” she said.

