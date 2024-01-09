Collaboration between police, neighbourhood watch groups lauded following arrest of home invasion suspect

Marshall Security has acknowledged and commended the ongoing collaboration with neighbourhood watch groups and SAPS. This follows the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday for a housebreaking incident last week.

According to Marshall Security's managing director Tyron Powell, just before 8am the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received an alert via a local WhatsApp Crime Alert Group. “A vigilant member of the Glen An-Hills Neighbourhood Watch had identified a suspect on Umhlanga Rocks Drive in the La Lucia area, involved in a recent housebreaking on Stirling Crescent in Durban North last week Sunday,” he said. Powell said that the suspect, who was captured on CCTV footage, had stolen valuable items and an undisclosed amount of cash from the property.

He said multiple Armed Response Officers and members of Marshall’s Special Operations Team were immediately dispatched to the scene. “Upon arrival, our officers spotted the individual matching the suspect’s description from the CCTV footage and immediately apprehended him,” he said. It was also further established that the suspect was wanted in connection with a case of trespassing and malicious damage to property in October last year on David Place in the Glenashley area, he added.