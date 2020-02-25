Collusion cases: companies’ rights clarified









Waco Africa has declared that it is innocent of allegations of collusive tendering and price-fixing for the supply of R4.5billion in scaffolding and insulation to Eskom Picture: Pixabay Durban - Waco Africa has declared that it is innocent of allegations of collusive tendering and price-fixing for the supply of R4.5billion in scaffolding and insulation to Eskom after the Competition Commission won a technical battle against it in the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court ruling set aside an earlier Competition Appeal Court (CAC) decision that ordered the commission to grant access to its investigation records before respondents in two collusion cases - Standard Bank and Waco Africa - had to answer the cases against them. The commission welcomed the ruling, saying it marked an end to “technical challenges” and paved the way for both firms to answer the cases within 20 business days. It said it would also resolve the bottleneck caused by other respondents demanding access to investigation records. The commission filed a case against Standard Bank, which has also maintained its innocence, in the Competition Tribunal in 2017, accusing it of being involved in rand/dollar currency manipulation through co-ordinated activities with other banks trading the currencies. The commission alleged that it had noted a consent agreement, which subsequently became a court order, between Standard Chartered Bank and the New York State Department of Financial Services. In the consent order, Standard Chartered had allegedly pleaded guilty to currency manipulation, which included the rand, between 2007 and 2013.

Standard Bank appealed to the CAC, which ruled, in its favour, that the commission should produce the record of its investigation before it could answer.

The 2018 Waco case involved allegations of collusive tendering and price- fixing for the supply, installation and dismantling of scaffolding and thermal insulation for Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations to the value of R4.5bn.

The commission alleged its investigation had found evidence of price- fixing and collusive tendering on the part of Waco Africa, acting through its divisions, SGB Cape, Tedoc Industries, Mtsweni Corrosion Control and Superfecta Trading 159 CC, and three joint ventures that SGB Cape formed through bilateral agreements.

Following the Standard Bank decision, Waco approached the Competition Tribunal, insisting the commission produce the record of its investigation.

“The tribunal, following precedent, granted the order sought by Waco. The commission subsequently appealed the case directly to the Constitutional Court and asked for it to be consolidated and heard together with the Standard Bank case,” the commission said.

“The Concourt has now clarified that the rights of a litigant in Competition Tribunal proceedings are limited when it comes to access to the record.”

Waco Africa group chief executive Stephen Goodburn said the firm had wanted the commission to disclose the information the regulator had against it in order to prove the case had substance.

He said the ruling “doesn’t change our strong belief that we have done nothing wrong and that our case has the merits we have always believed it has and that it is defendable”.

A Standard Bank spokesperson said the ruling concerned “procedural issues only” and had no bearing on the merits of the cases.

He said the ruling postponed the date by when the bank would be entitled to view the evidence.

“Standard Bank respects the outcome of the Constitutional Court ruling. The group is currently unable to determine the substance of the allegations against it, and maintains that the commission’s allegations are unsubstantiated,” the bank said.

The Mercury