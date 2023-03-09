Committee mulls campus security issue

Durban – The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on higher education chairperson, Nomphendulo Mkhatshwa, said that she feels there is no need for the presence of private security at institutions of higher learning and education following concerns of brutality and violence against students. This follows student protests at Wits University, which turned violent, and at other universities, including the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), in regard to accommodation and historical debt.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education met with the South African Union of Students and SA TVET students on Tuesday. Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande said on Sunday that the department would establish a task force that would look into the safety and security at institutions of higher learning. Chantel King, DA spokesperson on higher education, said the DA and its student organisation Daso notes with great concern the NSFAS-induced accommodation crisis at institutions of higher learning across South Africa. “The DA condemns the violence at institutions of higher learning. While we understand the frustrations of the students, violence is not the answer. This crisis has been aggravated by the questionable demands made by institutions regarding registration fees.”

King added that threats by the Wits University SRC to the vice-chancellor, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, and his family cannot be condoned. Professor Labby Ramrathan of UKZN’s School of Education said the destructive nature of student protests warranted additional security, be it from the SAPS or private providers. “The university infrastructure is central to the growth and development of the nation. If student protests were peaceful, then there would not be a need for additional security. The challenges faced by students are very complex and cannot be resolved by the university alone – why then should they bear the brunt of large-scale infrastructure destruction?”

Ramrathan added that the majority of the students who were not protesting needed security. “The need for private security in times of student disruptions is clear.” He said a clear question is why students are accumulating such high debts, and this needs to be investigated in the context of the availability of student funding.