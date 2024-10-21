Communities live in fear of crime

An overwhelming and pervasive fear of crime engulfs the lives of ordinary South Africans. This is according to a criminologist who was reacting to the results of the 2024 Violence survey which was compiled by RCS, in partnership with BNP Paribas and the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI).

It surveyed individuals from violence-affected communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, as well as South African corporates across a wide range of sectors. Siphathisiwe Dhlamini, Conflict Resolution and Peace Building Expert at WPDI, said while this year saw a decrease in the number of crimes according to the survey, there had been an increase in the severity of violence. “Incidences of being threatened with a weapon rose from 57% in 2023 to 62% in 2024. Incidences of being physically attacked and injured increased from 51% in 2023 to 53% in 2024.

Dhlamini added that there was also an alarming jump in reported kidnappings and abductions, from 11% in 2023 to 16% in 2024. 82% percent of respondents reported feeling unsafe in their community while 81% percent felt that violence had increased due to the rising cost of living. Concerningly, 36% of respondents claimed to never feel safe in 2024 compared to 18% in 2020.

Dhlamini said the survey assessed how violence affected livelihoods. “The survey demonstrates that violence continues to impact livelihoods and well-being in 2024, with a significant rise in loss of income or jobs reported by over half of the respondents (51%) as a result of their experience with violence – a 12% increase when compared to 2023.” Reacting to the survey, Professor Nirmala Gopal, a criminologist from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s College of Humanities, said it revealed the alarmingly high levels of violence that permeate the lives of South Africans.

“While many individuals may not encounter violence directly, the pervasive threat of existing in a violence-laden environment can have profound implications for mental health. Those who are exposed to violent scenarios find themselves at a heightened risk of developing mental health disorders, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).” Gopla added that a common thread seen in diverse data sources was the overwhelming and pervasive fear of crime. “This fear is deeply ingrained, influenced by daily encounters with danger and a heightened awareness of safety, impacting not just victims of crime but extending its grip on the broader community. It shapes social interactions, erodes trust and fosters an atmosphere of apprehension.”

KZN Violence monitor Mary de Haas said that violence is on the increase in South Africa. “Gun violence is a particular concern. Guns can facilitate robberies, cash in transit and even ordinary hijackings. It’s becoming something simple to commit crimes with a gun. You don’t even have to be well trained with semi automatic weapons. What is also concerning is that the murder rate is going up and not a lot of the murders are being solved.” Chad Thomas, an organised crime investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations, said that there was no silver bullet to immediately solve the problem of violent contact crimes in South Africa.

“We are fortunate to have a minister of police who is taking his role seriously and asking for the necessary assistance from the State and the private sector to fully capacitate SAPS and the Hawks. The national commissioner, General Masemola is vocal and visible in his approach to criminals and in support of his members.” Waldo Krugell, an economics professor at North-West University, said that to mitigate the impact of crime raises the cost of doing business.