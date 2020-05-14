Community activists, organisations reject calls to regulate hot food, hampers

Durban - Concerns have been raised around proposals to regulate how civil society organisations (CSOs) distribute food parcels to the needy. New draft regulations before Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, propose a ban on cooked food distribution and will require all CSOs to apply for a permit if they wish to distribute any form of food aid. Community activists and organisations have strongly rejected the proposals. The draft regulations propose that these regulations remain in place even after the lockdown. It also requires organisations or individuals to submit an application for a permit, no less than 48 hours before the distribution date.

This means that ordinary citizens would not be permitted to feed their neighbours or people on the streets hot cooked food or supply them with food parcels, without a permit.

Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Centre and chairperson of the eThekwini Task Team on Homelessness, cautioned that the government should allow people to act on their goodwill in supporting those in need.

“Those proposals are not right. According to human nature, if anyone wants to contribute to a needy person, they can contribute, it’s up to them. Why must we seek to get permission or approval from the department to feed the poor?” he asked.

He said if approved, these regulations and processes would discourage individuals and organisations from donating to those in need.

“Even in religion, if the Lord puts anything to your heart that says you can give to the next person, you must do so without even asking for the approval of someone.

“As long as the organisations and people maintain the health standards of the hot food and parcels, it’s fine,” said Perrier.

Community activist and member of the C-19 People’s Coalition, Nadia Meer, said they would challenge the proposed regulations as they would result in a huge backlog in feeding the poor.

She said there needed to be proper engagement between the government and civil society organisations, which had a strong role to play in feeding communities.

“Government can’t reach all those in need. We have to work together,” added Meer.

Zain Soosiwala, spokesperson for eThekwini Secure, a volunteer crime-fighting forum which also distributes food parcels and hot cooked meals, said it appeared that government wanted to control the communities they operated in.

“We will continue to go directly to the communities we serve. They cannot implement such regulations without consultation,” he said.

DA MP Alexandra Abrahams said the proposals would not give food relief to the hungry but would instead create more red tape and administrative challenges.

“While we share the minister’s view that the government must change its approach to food security dependency, we can’t ignore the immediate crisis.

“The proposal on the distribution of food parcels and cooked food is a slap in the face to every CSO and South African who has risen to the challenge to feed their neighbour in the spirit of ubuntu,” said Abrahams.

Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said these were not final regulations but merely draft proposals, meant for comment.

She said at this stage they were not meant for public consumption or publication and were only meant for the social development heads in all nine provinces to view and comment on.

She said the department was also looking to garner views and comments from the public.

“Once the comments have been gathered from the provincial heads, it will be reviewed and a decision will be taken. The new regulations will be announced as we have been doing over the past few weeks,” said Oliphant.