Community angered as bus coupon sellers down tools in protest









Picture: BONGANI MBATHA, ANA Durban - EThekwini Municipality employees selling bus coupons for city buses downed tools on Monday due to poor working conditions. The municipality resorted to shutting down the selling points without consulting the community, creating conflict between residents and council staff. SA Municipal Workers’ Union spokesperson Dumisani Luthuli said their members complained about poor working conditions on board the vehicles. “They closed the sale of tickets in the following areas over the weekend: Mega City, KwaMashu station, Bridge City, Malvern, Durban Market, Wema, Bluff, Chesterville and Lamontville, and the staff were threatened by the community because of this,” said Luthuli. He added that their grievances included that the air conditioners were not working. “When stock is not sold over the weekend they are subjected to verbal abuse from the commuters. There was also an issue where a call was made for the suspension of a senior manager who made insulting remarks to a staff member,” said Luthuli.

He said that due to the cash nature of the business, employees asked to be escorted by security guards to prevent armed robberies.

“Workers are not being escorted by security when they are going to sell the tickets. They go alone early in the morning,” said Luthuli.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were aware of the disruptions.

“The management is currently engaging with the unions on this matter. The issue will be resolved as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said Mayisela.

He said residents were encouraged to go to Sizakala centres to load their Muvo cards in uMlazi, KwaMashu, uMhlanga and Pinetown.

