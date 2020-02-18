The municipality resorted to shutting down the selling points without consulting the community, creating conflict between residents and council staff. SA Municipal Workers’ Union spokesperson Dumisani Luthuli said their members complained about poor working conditions on board the vehicles.
“They closed the sale of tickets in the following areas over the weekend: Mega City, KwaMashu station, Bridge City, Malvern, Durban Market, Wema, Bluff, Chesterville and Lamontville, and the staff were threatened by the community because of this,” said Luthuli.
He added that their grievances included that the air conditioners were not working.
“When stock is not sold over the weekend they are subjected to verbal abuse from the commuters. There was also an issue where a call was made for the suspension of a senior manager who made insulting remarks to a staff member,” said Luthuli.