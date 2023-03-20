Community assists with the arrest of repeat offender who stole from properties in Durban North

Durban - The luck of a thief, who targeted the Durban North area and had been released from jail last year, ran out on Thursday when he was apprehended for trespassing and found in possession of suspected stolen property.
Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell, said that at about 5.30pm the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a trespassing at a client's premises on St Andrew’s Drive in the Durban North area.
Multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched as well as members of Marshall’s Special Operations Team, he said.
“Our teams were actively patrolling the area in search of the suspect. At about 6pm, with assistance from the local community, the suspect was eventually apprehended by our team members in a property on Balgownie Crescent in the Durban North area,” he said.
Powell said upon searching the suspect, he was found in possession of two extension cords, dog food, copper cables and a level (a tool used when building).
Durban North SAPS were contacted and arrived on the scene a short while later. Police transported the suspect to the Durban North SAPS where he was detained for being in possession of suspected stolen items and trespassing.
“The suspect has been arrested numerous times by our team members and was released from prison last year after serving his full 9-month sentence for malicious damage to property,” said Powell.