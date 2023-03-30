Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 30, 2023

Community, businesses evacuated near landfill site while authorities search for methane gas leak in Springfield, Durban

EThekwini fire fighters are working to put out fires at the Bisasar Road Landfill Site in Springfield, Durban while authorities also work to find a methane gas leak from a Transnet gas pipeline outside the landfill site. Picture: Screen grab of video: Supplied.

Published 2h ago

Durban – The eThekwini Fire Department says the process to find a methane gas leak from a Transnet gas pipeline outside the Bisasar Road Landfill Site in Springfield, Durban is under way.

Speaking to ‘The Mercury’ at 7.15pm, EThekwini Fire acting divisional commander Sifiso Mbatha said firefighters together with Transnet, metro police and SAPS members are currently at the scene. Officials from air quality were also in attendance.

Mbatha said Transnet has managed to close block valve 4 and are in the process of closing block valve 3. The leak is believed to be between the two valves which is about 1km long.

He said once both valves are closed, authorities will wait for the gas to completely leave that section of the pipe before they can repair the leak.

“Communities and businesses near the leak have been evacuated,” said Mbatha.

He said no injuries or reports of gas inhalation had been reported.

Mbatha also said there were fires at the dump.

“The fire brigade deployed a line to put out the fires and to push the heat and flames away from the leak so that the gas does not ignite easily,” he said.

Mbatha said the nature of the leak would determine how long the repairs would take.

In a statement on Thursday night, eThekwini Municipality advised the public of the leak.

“The City would like to advise residents of a leak on a Transnet gas pipeline outside the Bisasar Road Landfill Site in Springfield. Emergency services are attending to the matter and Transnet teams are on site to control the pressure and conduct repairs.”

The City said as a result of the leak, access to Dhulam Road has been temporarily closed.

“The situation is being closely monitored and emergency services will provide updates. The City requests residents to use alternative routes during this time. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the municipality.

THE MERCURY

