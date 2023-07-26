Community caught stealing leftover money after armed robbers blew up a cash van in KwaMashu

Durban – Some residents of KwaMashu north of Durban helped themselves to money scattered on the ground after suspects blew up a cash van near Bridge City Mall in a heist on Wednesday night. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said members of Rusa were standing off at the scene at approximately 6:26pm after the robbery.

Balram said the Rusa Phoenix Operations Centre became inundated with calls after the occupants of four vehicles opened fire with high calibre rifles on a cash vehicle Some callers reported hearing an explosion, he said. He said reaction officers and members of the SAPS responded in force.

“On arrival (reaction officers and SAPS) discovered that explosives were used to blow up the armoured vehicle. The suspects had fled prior to the arrival of first responders. “The public were in the process of stealing money left behind by the suspects,” said Balram. Balram said they swiftly secured the scene.

“The security officers and crew were not injured,” he said. Police have been approached for comment.

Members of the community were caught stealing money left over following a cash-in-transit heist in KwaMashu north of Durban. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) IOL reported last month that a security cash guard came under attack after collecting money from a supermarket in the oThongathi area. The report said it was alleged a security cash van had been collecting money from a supermarket on Laura Street when one of the officers was approached by three gun-toting robbers at around 4pm.

In the report, provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said reports indicated that the suspects stole the cash and the victim’s firearm “It is alleged that the 39-year-old victim had collected cash from a shop and on his way to the company vehicle he was ambushed by the suspects,” she said. The suspects apparently fled on foot.

Members of the community were caught stealing money left over following a cash-in-transit heist in KwaMashu north of Durban. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) Members of the community were caught stealing money left over following a cash-in-transit heist in KwaMashu north of Durban. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa)